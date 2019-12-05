|
Ronald D. Cummings
Newark - Funeral services for Ronald D. Cummings, 88, of Newark will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday December 7, 2019 at Church of God, God's Acres, 675 N. Cedar Street, Newark with Pastor Roger Decker officiating. Private burial will be in Poplar Forks Cemetery Gratiot, OH.
Visitation will be observed at the church from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday evening December 6, 2019.
On December 4, 2019 a precious child of God, Ronald D. Cummings, made it home. He was born April 19, 1931 in Mt. Vernon, IL
Ron was greatly involved in the work of God at the Church of God, God's Acres. He was the songleader for more than 25 years. He was a minister and missionary who traveled to many countries, spreading the Gospel. Ron retired from Rockwell after 29 years.
He is survived by his wife of almost 30 years, Almeda Cummings; children, James (Sharon) Cummings, Robert (Alyce) Cummings, Pamela Cummings, Roger (Carla) Cummings, William Cummings, Bonnie Copley; step-children, Sheri (Steve) Strelecky, Tammy (Rodney) Green, Andy (Grace) Conger, Alayna Morris, Victoria (Christopher) Miller, Nick (Jeanette) Conger, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Josephine Cummings; his first wife, Georgiann; son, David; granddaughter, Tessa.
Family has entrusted funeral services to the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home 1850 West Main Street.
