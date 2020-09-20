Ronald D. Walter
Heath - Ronald D. Walter, 90, of Heath, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 14, 1930 in Houston, TX to the late Frank E. and Anna (Gause) Walter.
Ronald enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family, but the Lord came first in his life. He shared his faith with anyone who would listen, and he let them know he would be praying for them daily. He lived out his faith openly, following Christ's example by always serving others. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Heath. Ronald also worked at Rockwell for 27 years before retiring as machinist supervisor.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Anna Rhea; daughters, Ronda Ruth Walter of Heath and Susan Gail (William) Nielson of Albuquerque, NM; son, Stanley Michael "Stan" (Deb) Walter of Newark; daughter-in-law Kay Walter; grandchildren, Jason (Leslie) Walter, Brandy Scales, Tracy (James) Sims, Ronald Walter, Anya Nielson, Abigail (Eden) Avalos, and Aliece Nielson; great grandchildren, Tahliyah Walter, Jessie Sims, Madison Scales, and Dorothy Asher Avalos.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Ronald Patrick Walter; brothers, Theo and Gerald Walter; sisters, Margaret Gray, Mary Arnold, and Catherine Treece; and grandson-in-law Jonathan Scales.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ronald's memory to Vertical 196, 196 S 5th St. Newark, Oh 43055.
Funeral services will be held privately.
