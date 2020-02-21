|
Ronald D. Weese
NEWARK -
A funeral service celebrating the life of Ronald D. Weese, 59, of Newark, will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Jeffrey Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, on Tuesday, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Ronald was born in Columbus, Ohio on October 21, 1960 to the late William Lee and Dorothy (McCarty) Weese. He passed away on February 18, 2020 at Altercare Newark South.
Prior to retirement, Ronald was a truck driver for many years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 85 in Newark. Most important in his life was the time he spent with his loving family, especially with his grandchildren and he will be missed by everyone that knew him.
Survivors include his children, Dustin (Kayla) Weese, Tani Offenburger, Dillon Weese and Jake Weese; grandchildren, Aidan, Jayden, Zariah, Sophie, Ryder, Nova, Avery, and Mark Jr.; siblings, Joan (Mike) Bonner, James (Rhonda) Weese, Donna (William) Burke and Raymond "Squeezy" Weese; mother-in-law, Carolyn Sue Mitchell; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa "Rocki" Weese; and brother, John Church.
