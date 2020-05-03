|
|
Ronald Daniel Bering
SOMERSET - Ronald Daniel Bering, 68, of Somerset, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Pickering House Hospice.
Ron was born June 11, 1951 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of the late John A. and Mildred (Lamping) Bering. He retired as a meat cutter from The Kroger Company after 30 years of service from 1985-2015. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and AHC (Asshole Club).
Ron is survived by his children, Adam Bering of Sugar Grove, Ohio and Tracy (Anthony) Kochur of Newark, Ohio; his grandchildren whom he adored, Cody, Abby and Austin; siblings, John (Barb) Bering of Mt. Healthy, Ohio, Mike (Dorothy) Bering of Eustis, Florida, and Annette (Mark) Johnson of Mt. Perry, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 27 years, Carol Bering; and a brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Jackie Bering.
Friends may call from 10:30-11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Somerset Cemetery where a graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Hawkins officiating.
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.
www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate from May 3 to May 4, 2020