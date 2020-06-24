Ronald E. Auck
Heath - Ronald E. Auck, 63, of Heath, passed away at his home following a brief illness on Friday, June 19, 2020. He was born in New Washington, Ohio on October 22, 1956, to the late Edward and Dorothy (Carrick) Auck.
He was a graduate of Heath High School and currently working as a machinist with the Ariel Corporation. As a master mechanic, Ron also held a great talent for auto and machine painting. He was an avid reader, especially historical books. He enjoyed collecting old war memorabilia, guns, and restoring vintage cars.
He is survived by his daughters, Shannon Harvey; Misty Richards, and Melissa Trago; grandchildren, Amber, Lexi, Aubrey, Ezra, Edison, Grace, and Gunner; his sister, Sharon Auck; his uncle, Donald Auck; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his aunts and uncles, Marilyn (Fred) Patrick, Dorothy (Bob) Dervy, Linda (Orville) Rhoden, Marcella Tuokkola, and Sandy Burns.
At Ron's request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share your memory of Ron, or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.