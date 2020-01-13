Services
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
Ronald Joe Stretton

Ronald Joe Stretton Obituary
Ronald Joe Stretton

Newark - Ronald Joe Stretton, 79, of Newark, died at his home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on October 17, 1940 to the late John Joseph and Dorothy (Foor) Stretton Sr.

Ronald, a graduate of Granville High School, was retired from Technical Rubber and Universal Veneer. Prior to this, Ronald worked with his family at Stretton Excavating. He enjoyed reading, gardening, bowling, golfing and spoiling his beloved rat terrier dogs.

He is survived by his children, Jerry (Susan) Stretton, Mary Franks, and Sharon Stretton; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren with one on the way; brothers, John (Amy) Stretton Jr. and Richard (Marilee) Stretton; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Stretton.

Following Ronald's request, no public services will be held. Reed-Egan Funeral Home, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting with arrangements. To share your memory of Ronald or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
