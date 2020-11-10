1/1
Ronald L. Cunningham
Ronald L. Cunningham

Newark - Ronald passed November 6, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. He was born January 25, 1939 in Calhoun County, West Virginia. He worked at PCA in Newark, Ohio until he retired. He then enjoyed building fiddles and playing music. He also enjoyed his friends and helping fellow musicians with repairing string instruments.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Will & Tausa Gay Cunningham; brothers, Harold Colvin Cunningham, William Page Cunningham, Forrest Ray Cunningham, and Don Ellis Cunningham. Survived by his loving wife (Married March 18, 1961), Janet Lee (Carder) Cunningham; brother, Carroll Clon Cunningham; sons, Victor (Vicki) Cunningham, Richard (Constance) Cunningham, Vince (Alicia) Cunningham, Tony Cunningham; daughters, Veronica (Raymond) Thomsen, and Cheryl (Bobby) Travis; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

At the request of the deceased, no service will be provided. Condolences can be sent to

ronsviolin@roadrunner.com




Published in Advocate from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
