Ronald L. Hilleary
NEWARK - Private services will be held for the immediate family of Ronald L. Hilleary, 77, of Newark, with Lifelong friend Lyle Dudgeon officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Ron passed away July 13, 2020, at the Morrison House in Zanesville. He was born March 12, 1943, in Newark, to the late Gerald and Frances (Kerr) Hilleary.
Ron spent most of his life on the farm homesteaded by his ancestors in the year 1800. He graduated from Utica High School, worked for the State Highway Dept. before hiring on at Rockwell where he spent 30 years and served as recording secretary for UAW Local 1037 for several years. He served in the Army Reserves and was called to active duty during the Vietnam War. He was very patriotic and received an honorable discharge from the Army. Ron attended and was baptized at the Rocky Fork Church of Christ, and later attended Black Run Church of God and Rocky Fork Church of God. Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, target shooting, boating, and country and gospel music. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Onita (Jackson) Hilleary; son, Randy (Nicole) Hilleary, and several cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Henry and Mae (Miles) Hilleary and maternal grandparents, Lee and Goldie (Moore) Kerr.
