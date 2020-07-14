1/1
Ronald L. Hilleary
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald L. Hilleary

NEWARK - Private services will be held for the immediate family of Ronald L. Hilleary, 77, of Newark, with Lifelong friend Lyle Dudgeon officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.

Ron passed away July 13, 2020, at the Morrison House in Zanesville. He was born March 12, 1943, in Newark, to the late Gerald and Frances (Kerr) Hilleary.

Ron spent most of his life on the farm homesteaded by his ancestors in the year 1800. He graduated from Utica High School, worked for the State Highway Dept. before hiring on at Rockwell where he spent 30 years and served as recording secretary for UAW Local 1037 for several years. He served in the Army Reserves and was called to active duty during the Vietnam War. He was very patriotic and received an honorable discharge from the Army. Ron attended and was baptized at the Rocky Fork Church of Christ, and later attended Black Run Church of God and Rocky Fork Church of God. Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, target shooting, boating, and country and gospel music. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Onita (Jackson) Hilleary; son, Randy (Nicole) Hilleary, and several cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Henry and Mae (Miles) Hilleary and maternal grandparents, Lee and Goldie (Moore) Kerr.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved