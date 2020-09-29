Ronald Lee Miller
Newark - A memorial service celebrating the life of Ronald Lee Miller, age 80, of Newark, will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark, with Rev. Dan Hughes, officiating.
Ron passed away Saturday, September 27, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark. Ron was born July 28, 1940 in Newark to the late Guildford B. and Mary A. (Lightle) Miller.
Ron worked at Owens Corning for 35 years, retiring in 1999. After retiring he worked for Errand Express. When Ron was offered the position at Errand Express he attached one important condition: he insisted that his wife Arlene be allowed to travel with him. Together, they travelled the country for 20 wonderful years. Ron was an avid Ohio State Fan and enjoyed riding motorcycles, especially his son Mike's Harley Davidson. He was an active member at Plymouth Church in Newark.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene (Sunkle) Miller, whom he married June 6, 1959; two children, Michael (Tammy) Miller and Jody (Greg) Sparks both of Frazeysburg; six grandchildren, Ashley (Andy) Miller, Gregory Sparks, Dane Miller, Natasha (Chad Barger) Mack, Nathan Koski and Daniel Sparks; two great-granddaughters, Elena and Sandra; sister, Pat Hinger of Florida; sister-in-law, Janet Smith; brother-in-law, Ed Sunkle; and special nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lynn Ann Koski; two brothers, Don and Tom Miller; a nephew, Brian Hinger; and brother-in-law, Keith Hinger.
Family and friends may call at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark, an hour prior (10-11 a.m.) to the service on Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Plymouth Church, 55 North Fourth Street, Newark, OH 43055.
