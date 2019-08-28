|
Ronald Miller
Frazeysburg - Ronald D. Miller, 82, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Monday morning, August 26, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House in Zanesville, Ohio.
Born August 7, 1937 in Toboso, Ohio he was a son of the late Ora C. and Elsie V. (Romine) Miller and was a 1955 graduate of Hanover-Toboso High School. Mr. Miller retired in 1997 as letter carrier with the United States Postal Service working in the City of Newark. He attended Toboso United Methodist Church and was a member of New Home Lodge #338, F. & A. M. He was also a member of the Order of Elks #391 in Newark and loved going to the club to play cards. Ron loved horses and harness racing and he enjoyed sports of all types, especially Licking Valley High School sports.
Surviving is his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Betty A. (Barrick) Miller whom he married November 7, 1959; a son, Kyle (Lisa) Miller of Heath, Ohio; five grandchildren, Emily Miller, Kylie and Shae Miller, Keith Dillon and McKenzie Dunaway; a daughter in-law, Jeannie Miller of Frazeysburg; two brothers in-law, Jerry Wright of Frazeysburg and Bob Barrick of Zanesville and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Kelly C. Miller, who died May 5, 2018; three brothers, Russell, Dale and William Miller; two sisters, Letha Brookover and Maxine Miller and two sisters in-law, Alice Wright and Lois Barrick.
There will be no calling hours.
Memorial services will be 10:30am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Toboso United Methodist Church, 2364 Gratiot Road, SE, Newark, Ohio 43056 (Toboso) with Pastor Susan Britton officiating. Following the memorial service refreshments will be served.
The family will begin greeting friends at 9:30am.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Morrison House, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 28, 2019