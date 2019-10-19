Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church,
Newark, OH
Ronald S. "Ron" Noland


1945 - 2019
Ronald S. "Ron" Noland Obituary
Ronald "Ron" S. Noland

NEWARK - A memorial service celebrating the life of Ronald "Ron" S. Noland, age 73, of Newark, will be held on Saturday, October 26, at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Newark with Pastor Steven Brand officiating.

Ron passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in Newark, Ohio. He was born December 4,1945 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Marion Andrew and Mildred Ruth (Ruble) Noland.

Ron was a Philo High School graduate. He served in the United States Army from 1966-1968 during the Vietnam era stationed in Korea. In 1963 he was employed with Big Bear in Zanesville and was transferred to Newark as a Produce Manager after the military. He retired in 1998 and went back to work part-time with Giant Eagle until 2012. Ron enjoyed old cars and coaching Little League. He was also an active member of the First Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra J. (Smith) Noland, whom he married August 29, 1965; a son, Jeffrey S. (Cheryl) Noland; a daughter, Tanya L. Noland, both of Newark; three grandchildren, Chris (Lecie) Meyers, Seanda (Lincoln) McCoy, and Alyssa Wilson; three great-grandchildren, Cammron, Carlie, and Cassius; a brother, Kenneth Noland of Hilliard; sisters-in-law, Barbara Ruble of FL, Rhonda (Dave) Carter, and Jackie (Lawrence) Goins; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his brother, James Noland.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 65 North Third Street, Newark, OH 43055.

The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the Noland family with arrangements.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Noland family.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
