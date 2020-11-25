1/1
Ronny L. Byerly
1942 - 2020
Ronny L. Byerly

Johnstown - Ronny L. Byerly, age 78, of Johnstown, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 19, 2020, at Country View of Sunbury.

On September 3, 1942, Ronny was born in Columbus, Ohio, a son of the late Cecil O. Byerly and Mary L. (Reese) Teeters. He graduated from Johnstown-Monroe High School in the Class of 1960.

Ronny married the love of his life, Nancy E. Self, on June 19, 1965, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Columbus. They shared over 55 loving years together as husband and wife.

For more than 25 years, Ronny worked as an assembler for Ebco Manufacturing, which later became Oasis International, in Columbus.

Ronny loved cars, Ohio State football, and playing Texas Hold'em Poker. He even once played for 31 hours straight after he got it set up on his computer. He also enjoyed going to yard sales and finding bargains.

Ronny will be dearly missed by his wife, Nancy, of Johnstown; his son, Ronny (Tracy) Byerly of Johnstown; son-in-law, Jay Chamberlin of Sunbury; four grandchildren: Brittaney (Cody) Rachal of Johnstown, Cheridan (Jack) Harper of Sunbury, Brandon Byerly of Johnstown, Ryan Byerly of Johnstown; three great grandchildren: Furian, Milli, Steele; a brother, Mickey Byerly of Riverside, CA; and a sister, Nancy Burwell of Johnstown.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary "Chris" Chamberlin; and a brother, Larry Byerly.

Private family services will be observed at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ronny's name may be made to Bella Care Hospice.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Ronny's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.






Published in Advocate from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
