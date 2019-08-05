|
Rosalie "Toyee" (Galvin) Pyles
Heath - A graveside service celebrating the life of Rosalie "Toyee" (Galvin) Pyles, age 93, of Heath, will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, at Wilson Cemetery.
Rosalie passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at The Ohio State University James Cancer Hospital. She was born February 21, 1926 in Ironton, Ohio the late Patrick and Hazel (Butler) Galvin.
Rosalie attended St. Lawrence O'Toole Catholic School and was a sewing machine operator for Wilson's Sporting Goods in Ironton, making baseball gloves. She was a member of Heath United Methodist Church.
She married Rev. Paul A. Pyles on January 2, 1949 and he preceded her in death in February 1998. They together led a faithful, loyal ministry with the United Methodist Church, leading people to their Savior, Jesus Christ to which they were joyfully reunited in Him. It was where she longed to be. Our tears and sadness only gives way to our loss we feel for our joy for her reunification with "her people" that she spoke of right before her passing. We will miss our matriarch of the family. We will miss her terribly but so thankful to be blessed with such a wonderful Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma. We love you so much, Mom.
She is survived by three children, Barbara Pyles-Gordon of Heath, Beth (Greg) Moore of Hebron, and John (Tracey) Pyles of Beavercreek; seven grandchildren, Adam Gordon, Josh Moore, Blake (Marty Kurtz) Moore, Lea (Cory) Pyles-Rector, Travis Pyles, Jared Pyles and Derik; five great-grandchildren, Emily and Aurora Moore, Aidan Gordon, and Cason, Corben, and Landrie Rector; many nieces and nephews and her rescue dog, Murphy.
In addition to her parents, and her husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Georganna Goodall, Elizabeth Morgan and Kathleen Lawless and a brother, Donald P. Galvin.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Rosalie to The Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr., SW, Heath, OH 43056.
The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 5, 2019