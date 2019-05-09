|
Rosalyn L. Shawler
HEATH -
A funeral service celebrating the life of Rosalyn L. Shawler, 76, of Heath, will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Memorial Church, 2600 Walnut Road, Route 79, Millersport, Ohio 43046. Burial will be held on Saturday in Fletcher Cemetery, Fletcher, Ohio.
Visitation will be held at the church, two hours prior to the funeral service on Friday, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Rosalyn was born in Fletcher, Ohio on December 27, 1942 to the late Harold and Evelyn Laverne (White) Reeder. She passed away at her residence on May 6, 2019.
Prior to retirement, Rosalyn was a data processing clerk for many years. She was a member of Lighthouse Memorial Church, where she was church organist, pianist and volunteered for many activities. She was also known for her great baking skills, especially her cakes. Most important was the time she spent with her loving family and friends.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Dianne Shawler; daughter, Niki Shawler; grandchildren, Collin and Timothy Shawler; her cat, Oreo; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Shawler; and sisters, Carolyn Oldham and Marilyn Peake.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Rosalyn to Lighthouse Memorial Church or to Hospice of Central Ohio. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Rosalyn or to sign an online guest book.
CRISS WAGNER HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Newark, is honored to care for Rosalyn and the Shawler family.
Published in the Advocate on May 9, 2019