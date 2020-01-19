|
Rose Anne Donaldson
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Rose Anne Donaldson, 91, of Newark, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, January 22, 2020, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant and Fr. Jonathan Wilson and Fr. Bob Penhallurick as con-celebrants. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Rosie, a 1946 graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School, died at The Inn at SharonBrooke on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was born in Newark, Ohio on June 20, 1928, to the late Howard L. and Augusta M. (Bieber) Keller.
A lifelong parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Rosie actively volunteered with the Ministry of Comfort, St. Cecilia Adult Choir, Prayer Line, and Women of St. Francis. During her high school days, Rosie was the organist for the morning masses held each day.
Rosie worked in the accounting department of Owens Corning in the 1950's, and then devoted her time to caring for her children and young grandchildren, creating many cherished memories that are still shared today. She will be greatly missed by her sons, Douglas (Beverly) Donaldson, and Mark (Brenda) Donaldson; and daughter Christine (Thomas) Wade; grandchildren; Jamie (Jim) Clouse, Trevor (Brooke) Donaldson, Lindsay (Nick) Irion, Brandon (Kaitlyn) Wade, Jessica (Mike Huffman) Donaldson, Lauren (Brian) Boes, and Nick Markham; great-grandchildren; Bailee, Kelsie and Kylie Clouse, Ali Irion, Dylan and Cooper Donaldson, Wyatt Markham, Hudson, Maci, and Lucy Wade; and sister-in-law Pearl Trott.
In addition to her parents, Rosie was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Donaldson in 2015; her granddaughter, Ashley Donaldson Markham in 2019; and brother, Paul H. Keller in 2005.
Friends and family may call from 4-7 P.M. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, where a Vigil Service will be held at 6:30 P.M.
Memorials in Rosie's name can be made to Newark Catholic High School Inspire Campaign for their new arts theater.
Special thanks to the loving and caring SharonBrooke staff, Hospice of Central Ohio, and her two long time dedicated friends, Marie Inscho and Connie Helms.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020