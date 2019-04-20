Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edwards Catholic Church
785 Newark Granville Road
Granville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose DiBlasio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose DiBlasio


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rose DiBlasio Obituary
Rose DiBlasio

Newark - A mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Rose Marie DiBlasio 85, of Newark will be held at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 785 Newark Granville Road, Granville Ohio 43023 at 10:00 am Tuesday, April 23rd 2019 with Monsignor Paul Enke as celebrant. Interment will be held in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday April 22, 2019 from 1:00 - 3:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home 985 North 21st Street Newark, Ohio 43055.

Rose passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Monday April 15, 2019. Rose was born on September 3, 1933 in Meadville, Pennsylvania to the late Arthur and Rose Marie (Daddio) DeBaise.

A lifelong member of the Catholic Church and a staple of the Newark community, Rose was a nurse in Granville, Ohio and spent many years volunteering for her children and grandchildren's school and cheering for their sporting events at Blessed Sacrament School, St. Francis School and Newark Catholic High School.

Rose enjoyed spending time with friends at prayer groups and cooking and baking for family and friends. She was famously known for her Italian meatballs and chocolate chip cookies. Rose was a faith based woman who lived her life with tremendous courage and strength. She chose to walk by faith and always placed the needs of others before her own. She will be greatly missed by her children, Mark DiBlasio, Traci (Troy) Crouch, grandchildren, Matt, Chayce, Cameron and Carsyn, Siblings, Joseph DeBaise, Joanne Yohman and Arthur DeBaise. Sister In-law, Anna DeBaise, and many nieces and nephews. Close friends and caregivers, Ann Burkhart, Carol Shaner, Peggy Mitchell, Jack Crouch, Amy, Katie, Erin, Courtney and Annie.

In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her daughter, Marie DiBlasio; step-mother Mary (Zepetella) DeBaise; siblings, Elizabeth McKee, Sylvester DeBaise, Connie Massei; nieces, Sandra (Crisp) Stewart, and Andrea Yohman; brother-in-law, Pete Yohman; sister-in-law, Catherine DeBaise; and close friends, Kenneth, Chris, Mimi and Katie.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Edwards Catholic Church. To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now