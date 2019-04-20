Rose DiBlasio



Newark - A mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Rose Marie DiBlasio 85, of Newark will be held at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 785 Newark Granville Road, Granville Ohio 43023 at 10:00 am Tuesday, April 23rd 2019 with Monsignor Paul Enke as celebrant. Interment will be held in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday April 22, 2019 from 1:00 - 3:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home 985 North 21st Street Newark, Ohio 43055.



Rose passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Monday April 15, 2019. Rose was born on September 3, 1933 in Meadville, Pennsylvania to the late Arthur and Rose Marie (Daddio) DeBaise.



A lifelong member of the Catholic Church and a staple of the Newark community, Rose was a nurse in Granville, Ohio and spent many years volunteering for her children and grandchildren's school and cheering for their sporting events at Blessed Sacrament School, St. Francis School and Newark Catholic High School.



Rose enjoyed spending time with friends at prayer groups and cooking and baking for family and friends. She was famously known for her Italian meatballs and chocolate chip cookies. Rose was a faith based woman who lived her life with tremendous courage and strength. She chose to walk by faith and always placed the needs of others before her own. She will be greatly missed by her children, Mark DiBlasio, Traci (Troy) Crouch, grandchildren, Matt, Chayce, Cameron and Carsyn, Siblings, Joseph DeBaise, Joanne Yohman and Arthur DeBaise. Sister In-law, Anna DeBaise, and many nieces and nephews. Close friends and caregivers, Ann Burkhart, Carol Shaner, Peggy Mitchell, Jack Crouch, Amy, Katie, Erin, Courtney and Annie.



In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her daughter, Marie DiBlasio; step-mother Mary (Zepetella) DeBaise; siblings, Elizabeth McKee, Sylvester DeBaise, Connie Massei; nieces, Sandra (Crisp) Stewart, and Andrea Yohman; brother-in-law, Pete Yohman; sister-in-law, Catherine DeBaise; and close friends, Kenneth, Chris, Mimi and Katie.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Edwards Catholic Church.