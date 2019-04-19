Services
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Heath Church of Christ
1331 Chapel Way
Heath, OH
Newark - A Celebration of Life Service for Rose F. Kaufman will be held at 10am, on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Heath Church of Christ, 1331 Chapel Way in Heath. Dave Mason will officiate. Burial will follow at Wilson Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 2-4pm and 6-8pm, on Friday, at Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, and from 9am-10am, on Saturday, at the church.

Rose, 88, of Newark, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Clarence Center, New York, a daughter of the late Clement and Florence (Honsberger) Pfennig. She was a woman of faith, a faith that she instilled in her children and grandchildren which has left a lasting legacy of Christian service. She was a member of the Heath Church of Christ. She enjoyed rubber stamping as a hobby and was an avid reader.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Sandra (Tom) Spence of Newark, Sharon (D.J.) Miller of Ypsilanti, Michigan; her grandchildren, Samuel (Chelsea) Spence of Lakeville, Vivian Gunberg of Ypsilanti, Laura Spence of Newark, Christopher Gunberg of Ypsilanti; her sister Dorothy (Dennis) Freeman of Akron, New York and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence "Larry" R. Kaufman on July 31, 2017; a daughter Carol Kaufman and her brother Donald P. Pfennig.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Heath Church of Christ, 1331 Chapel Way, Heath, Ohio 43056.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 19, 2019
