Rose Hopkins
Newark - Rose Marie Hopkins, age 90, of Newark, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. She was born on April 13, 1929 to the late Vincent and Marie (Ciota) Farina in Braintree, MA.
A funeral service will be held at 7pm on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Family will greet friends for two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Rose will be laid to rest at Newark Memorial Gardens at 10am on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Rose was very family oriented, spending as much time as possible with her children and grandchildren. She was always willing to help out a friend, family member, or neighbor in need.
Rose is survived by her children, Raymond (Stacey) Hopkins, Debora (Jerry) McQuade, and Matthew (Kelli) Hopkins; daughter-in-law, Marcy Hopkins; grandchildren, Katherine (Zack) Stockdale, Joseph Bond, Richard Bond, Raymond Bond, Cody (Tiffany) Bond, Amanda Phillips, Matthew (Rachael) Hopkins, Nathanael Hopkins, McKenzie Hopkins, Noah Hopkins, and Kal-El McQuade; great grandchildren, Abigale Phillips, Adam Phillips, and Wyatt Bond.
In addition to her parents, Rose is preceded in death by her husband Raymond Hopkins; sons, Glenn Hopkins, Bryan Hopkins, and Timothy Hopkins; and siblings, Cynthia Belmosto, Grace Drinkwater, Joan Le Sage, Louie Farina, Mary Carmichael, and Elizabeth Farina.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019