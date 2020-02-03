Services
Rose Mary Robbins

Rose Mary Robbins Obituary
NEWARK - A graveside service for Rose Mary Robbins, 56, of Newark, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday at Wilson Cemetery.

Rosie passed away January 31, 2020, at Newark Care and Rehabilitation. She was born October 21, 1963, in Franklin County, Ohio, to the late Roy Lester and Rosa Ann (Shough) Robbins.

She is survived by her sister, Sandy Crokos of Lancaster; nieces and nephews, Derek Robbins, Erick Robbins, Jason (Georgina) Crokos, Kandy (Shane Love) Crokos, and Lisa (Chad) Keathley, and 23 great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Hawk.

A special thanks to all the caregivers who gave her excellent care throughout her life.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
