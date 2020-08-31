Roselie Smith

Roselie SmithHeath - Funeral Services, celebrating the life of Roselie M. Thompson Smith, formerly of St Louisville, will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of The Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, with burial to follow in the Hebron Cemetery.Roselie passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Columbus following a brief illness. She was born in Buckeye Lake, on May 5, 1935, the daughter of the late Frederick L and Louella (Hammond) Thompson. She was valedictorian of Hebron H.S., class of 1953, and head cheerleader. She was a Registered Nurse, graduated top of her class at nursing school when she was in her 40's, and worked for many years caring for pediatric patients. She enjoyed tending to her farm, writing poetry and songs, and flower gardening.She was a member of the "Young at Hearts" singing group, the Newark Ski club, volunteer for the Newark Crisis hotline, and a former Girl Scout leader in Hebron.She was one of eight children, and her brother Doug survives her. She was preceded in death by her six other siblings brothers: Richard, Dale and Russell and sisters: Betty Louise, Frances Morante and Normagene Glaize.She is survived by her children Wendy (Bob) Bloomfield, Nicki (Douglass) Craig, Jami (Scott) Rockey and Rex (Tammy) Smith. Her son Michael Smith also preceded her in death. Her former husband and the father of her children James B. Smith, survives, as does her 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, Sept 2, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral Home, 285 East Main St. in Kirkersville. Please practice social distancing and know that face masks are REQUIRED for entry into the funeral home.The family prefers that memorial contributions be directed to The Mental Health Recovery Hotline for Licking Co. 1435-B W Main Street, Newark, Ohio 43055. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville is honored to care for Roselie and her family.