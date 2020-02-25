Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Green Hill Cemetery
Johnstown, OH
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
Motts Military Museum
Groveport, OH
Roselyn "Rene" Jakeway


1927 - 2020
Roselyn "Rene" Jakeway Obituary
Roselyn "Rene" Jakeway

Johnstown - Roselyn "Rene" Jakeway, 93, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Johnstown, Ohio.

She was born February 13, 1927 and is preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth (Groves) and Glen Geiger and her siblings Ethel, Kenneth, Sarah and Lillian and her husband of 73 years Donald Jakeway.

Rene and Don have 4 children Denise, Kim, David (Connie) and Don (Alice). They are the grandparents of Ashley, Grant, Jason, Greg, Tanner and Trenton and have 6 great grandchildren.

Rene graduated from Johnstown Monroe High School in 1945. During World War II she worked for the Kilgore Manufacturing Company who made munitions to help win the war.

She was born in Blacklick, Ohio and then became a long time resident of Johnstown after she and Don got married in 1946. That love lasted for 73 years and they are now together for all eternity.

A short funeral service will be held at her gravesite at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Green Hill Cemetery in Johnstown.

A Special Memorial Service will be held on April 27, 2020, at the Motts Military Museum in Groveport, Ohio to celebrate both Don and Rene's wonderful life.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to:

"Monroe Township Fire Dept. - Neighbor Assist Program", 24 S. Oregon Street, Johnstown, OH 43031.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
