|
|
Rosemary Fetty
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Rosemary Fetty, 73, of Newark, will be held at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 12:30 P.M., Wednesday, January 15, 2020, with Rev. G. Michael Gribble as celebrant. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, Somerset.
Rosemary, a graduate of Sheridan High School, died at the Selma Markowitz Care Center of Hospice of Central Ohio on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was born the youngest of five in East Fultonham, Ohio on March 7, 1946, to the late Albert Oden and Margaret Cecilia (Snider) Hammer.
Rosemary retired from Licking Memorial Hospital in 2008 where she had been a transcriptionist in the radiology department for 26 years. Prior to this, Rosemary worked in the cafeteria at Blessed Sacrament Elementary School. For many years, Rosemary enjoyed tole painting, completing puzzles, and filling in crosswords. She had a great knack for gardening and spent many hours outdoors maintaining her flowers beds. She was devoted to her family, often treating them with her infamous sugar cookies, and enjoying their many visits to Amish Country.
She will be greatly missed by her husband of 54 years, Howard "Steve" Fetty; her daughters, Lisa (Scott) Harris and Debbie (David) Ridenour; 3 grandchildren, Taylor (Glenn) Lewis, Nicholas and Sabrina Ridenour; great-grandchild, Maicen Lewis; sisters, Ruth Prichard and Catherine "Kitty" (Bill) Blosser; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved cats.
In addition to her parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by her brothers, James and Thomas, and brother-in-law, Harvey Prichard.
Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 10 A.M.-12 Noon, Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
To share your memory of Rosemary or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020