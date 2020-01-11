|
Rosemary Hoyt
Granville - A celebration of life service and reception is scheduled for Rosemary Hoyt on Sunday, Jan. 19, from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Granville. A group of her friends from Vintage Voices will sing in her memory with a reception in honor of her German heritage to follow. This is open to the many friends and admirers she had over her years in Granville. A private graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville.
Rosemary passed away January 4, 2020, at Middleton in Granville. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Edward and Rose Schumacher, grew up in German Village, and graduated from South High School.
A member of Centenary United Methodist Church, the Granville Senior Center, and Vintage Voices, where she sang with the group for more than 20 years, Rosemary was known for her outgoing personality and passionate companionship with her dog, Buddy, where she spent many hours in her yard on the corner of College and Granger chatting with passersby. She particularly loved waving to schoolchildren on buses that stopped at the intersection.
Surviving are her daughters and son-in-law, Evelyn and Tod Frolking and Jean Hoyt; grandchildren and their spouses, Erika Lee and Simon, Jason Biga and Lindsay, Sarah Levenberg and Zach, Alan Schaaf and Brianna; and great grandchildren, Max Lee, Maggie and Jamie Biga.
Memorial contributions may be made to Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Drive, Heath, OH
43056.
