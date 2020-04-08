|
Rosemary Joan Gordon
Heath - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our mother, Rosemary Helfer Gordon. Mother died peacefully, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the home of her youngest daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Dan Longstreth.
Our spirits are lifted knowing that along with Our Heavenly Father, she was met at the gates of heaven by our dad, Douglas P. Gordon, Sr. who passed away in December 2009.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Leonard Catholic Church with Fr. William Hritsko as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. A Public Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Mother was born in Wheeling, West Virginia, the oldest daughter of the late Elmer D. and Genevieve M. (Hicks) Helfer. She moved with her family to Ohio following her graduation from St. Joseph Academy, in Wheeling, West Virginia. The family of 8 settled in a 2-bedroom house on Route 40 near Kirkersville, Ohio.
Mother and Dad met in 1949 and were married at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church, June 26 1950. They were married 59 ½ years.
Mother's life was devoted to caring for their 5 children. She did however, fulfill her dream of becoming a beautician in 1966. She worked for a short time at Hazel's Beauty Salon on W. Church St. and then returned to her first love, being at home with her children. She was a talented tole painter and very skilled in crocheting. She crocheted nearly 100 Christmas Stockings for family and friends, as well as afghans for all the grandchildren and many of the great-grandchildren. She was a very serious Checkers and Dominoes player and loved jigsaw puzzles.
Mother will be forever remembered for her vegetable soup, pies and cookies, but most especially for her peanut butter fudge.
Mother will be sorely missed and forever loved by her children and their spouses, Ginny and Don Hobbs, Doug and Diane Gordon, Jim and Rosalie Gordon, Theresa and Barney Smith, Kathy and Dan Longstreth.
Lovingly missed by her grandchildren, Chrissie and Corey Fischer, Kevin and Brittany Hobbs, Carren Hobbs and Jamie Johnson, Betsey and Todd Thompson, Ashley and Chad Perkins, Patrick and Victoria Gordon, Abigail and Zach Huhn, Kyle and Tara Gordon, Brice Gordon, Tori Gordon, Crystal and Larry Trimmer, Steph Smith, Lindsay and Josh Schneider, Bradley and Taylor Feightner, Hayley Feightner and Nick Amick.
Her loving hugs will be greatly missed by her Great- Grandchildren, Caleb, Brody and Ally. Anna, Michael, Rosemary (Mother's namesake), Lilly, Josie, William and Daniel. Hayden and Luke. Brenton, Reed, Alexa and Taylor, John, Jacob (Shelby), Joseph and Anna, Madelyn and Timber, Kyla and Layna, Zak, Brady and Joey, Emily, Ben and Finley.
Mother's loving presence will be missed by her sisters and their spouses, Patty and Jack Poppe, Kathy and Dick Kesterson, Eileen Helfer and her sister-in law Rosa Jane Helfer and brother-in law Neil Gordon. Along with her very dear friend, her "first friend "when she moved to Newark, Marge Rutledge, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to Dad and her parents, Mother was preceded in death by two infant brothers; her brothers, Dan and Fred Helfer; brother-in-law, Bill Gordon; and sisters-in-law, Wilda McAdams and Helen Gordon.
The Family would like to express our sincere appreciation to Hospice of Central Ohio for their heartfelt care and dedication given to our mother over these last few months
Lastly, but with the upmost gratitude, we all will be forever grateful to Chris Brooks who lovingly assisted in Mom's care for over 7 years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. The funeral home is accepting cards and tokens of sympathy for the Gordon family from those unable to attend services due to the current restrictions. Your condolences for the family and memories of Rosemary can also be shared by visiting: www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020