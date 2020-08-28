Rosemary Reed
NEWARK - Rosemary Reed, 67, of Newark, passed away at her residence on August 27, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Newark on June 28, 1953 to the late Rolland and Gladys (Linscott) Wiseman.
Rosemary was a home heath aide for many years. She enjoyed flower gardening, was a great "fixer-upper" and especially enjoyed cooking large meals for her family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be missed by everyone that knew her.
Survivors include her daughter, Erika (Duane Henderson) Snyder; brothers, Michael (Sherry) Wiseman, Gary Wiseman and Larry Wiseman; grandchildren, Mary Moss, Thomasa "Misa" (Nicholas) Thomm, Brandon (Amanda) Mohler, Jose Parsons, Kacie Mohler, Courtney (Taja) Bonner, and Megan (Tyler Wright) Rice; 12 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Chad B. Mohler; sister, Leona Mae Melick; and brother, Ledale Wiseman.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Rosemary to Foundation For Hospice of Central Ohio
, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.
A memorial service, celebrating Rosemary's life, will be held at a later date.
