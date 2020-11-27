1/1
Rosemary Weller Wilson
Rosemary Weller Wilson

NEWARK - A private family graveside service for Rosemary Weller Wilson, 93, of Newark will be held at Forest Cemetery in Fredericktown. Rosemary passed away November 26, 2020, at the Chestnut House. She was born December 12, 1926, in Fredericktown, to the late Fred and Lucile (Bollinger) Weller.

Rosemary was a very active and faithful member of the Church of Christ in the community where she lived. She played the piano and taught Bible school. At the time of her death she was a member of the Licking Valley Church of Christ. She was an executive secretary for many corporations of the years including White Westinghouse.

She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Marcie and Leon Bradley of Washington Court House, Sondra Wilson and Diantha Wilson, both of Newark; five grandchildren, Julianne (Jason) Wynne, Marcus (Amy) Bradley, Spencer Bradley, Emily Shaw and Lauren (David) Clark; 5 great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Faith, Josiah, Malachi Wynne, Macy Bradley, and Grant Clark; foster brother, Phil (Jeanne) Smith of MI; brother-in-law, Dale Beheler of Fredericktown; sister-in-law, Mable Weller of Howard, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Wilson; sister, Margaret Beheler, and brother, Eldon Weller.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Licking Valley Church of Christ missions, 1578 Dayton Rd. NE, Newark, Ohio 43055, or Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Chestnut House, Dr. Bruce Miller, and Hospice of Central Ohio for all their loving care given to Rosemary.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.




Published in Advocate from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
