Ross G. Cooksey
Utica - Ross G. Cooksey, 63, of Utica passed away December 10, 2019 at James Cancer Hospital. He was born September 30, 1956 in Mount Vernon to the late William and Emily (Whittaker) Cooksey.
Ross was a lifetime farmer and a hard-working man. He enjoyed gardening, watching NASCAR, and was a Buckeye fan.
He is survived by his wife and lifetime companion, Lori (Lawson) Cooksey; sisters, Jeanne Grothaus and Marion Cooksey; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Marilyn and Leroy Lawson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Brenda and Larry Beaver; nieces and nephews, John C. (Mary) Grothaus, Leslie (Billy Lau) Grothaus, Karen Curtin, Corey (Amber) Beaver, Waylon (Molly) Beaver; great-nieces and nephews, Kaylon, Lee, Carson and Illa Beaver; cousins, Peggy (Duane) Jenkins, Nancy (Steve) Weber, Nancy (George) NgDung; and many wonderful friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Randy Lawson, John F. Grothaus and Kenneth Curtin; and cousin, James Clark.
There will be no public service.
To sign an online guest book, visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com. Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019