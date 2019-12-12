Services
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St.
Utica, OH 43080
740-892-2141
Resources
More Obituaries for Ross Cooksey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ross G. Cooksey


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ross G. Cooksey Obituary
Ross G. Cooksey

Utica - Ross G. Cooksey, 63, of Utica passed away December 10, 2019 at James Cancer Hospital. He was born September 30, 1956 in Mount Vernon to the late William and Emily (Whittaker) Cooksey.

Ross was a lifetime farmer and a hard-working man. He enjoyed gardening, watching NASCAR, and was a Buckeye fan.

He is survived by his wife and lifetime companion, Lori (Lawson) Cooksey; sisters, Jeanne Grothaus and Marion Cooksey; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Marilyn and Leroy Lawson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Brenda and Larry Beaver; nieces and nephews, John C. (Mary) Grothaus, Leslie (Billy Lau) Grothaus, Karen Curtin, Corey (Amber) Beaver, Waylon (Molly) Beaver; great-nieces and nephews, Kaylon, Lee, Carson and Illa Beaver; cousins, Peggy (Duane) Jenkins, Nancy (Steve) Weber, Nancy (George) NgDung; and many wonderful friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Randy Lawson, John F. Grothaus and Kenneth Curtin; and cousin, James Clark.

There will be no public service.

To sign an online guest book, visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com. Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ross's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -