Roy A. Keaser
St. Louisville - Calling hours for Roy A. Keaser, 62, of St. Louisville, will be held 5:00-8:00 pm, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Law-BakerFuneral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica.
Mr. Keaser passed away August 29, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born July 25, 1957 in Newark.
Roy was an owner/operator truck driver. He enjoyed drag racing, working on race cars and riding motorcycles. He loved playing basketball with his grandson, Cory.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Donna L. (Kennedy) Keaser; daughter, Summer (fiancé, Scott Wood) Ellis; grandson, Cory Ellis; mother, Gladys (Gleckler) Small; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary (Cassie) Henderson, David (Chris) Small; sister and brother-in-law, Gloria (Jeff) Mills; mother-in-law, Grace Arter; father-in-law, Roger Kennedy, Sr.; brother-in-law, Roger Kennedy Jr.; sister-in-law, Gatha (Harlan) Milhorn; many nieces and nephews; lifetime friend, John Rice, Jr.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 31, 2019