Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St.
Utica, OH 43080
740-892-2141
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St.
Utica, OH 43080
Roy A. Keaser


1957 - 2019
Roy A. Keaser Obituary
Roy A. Keaser

St. Louisville - Calling hours for Roy A. Keaser, 62, of St. Louisville, will be held 5:00-8:00 pm, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Law-BakerFuneral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica.

Mr. Keaser passed away August 29, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born July 25, 1957 in Newark.

Roy was an owner/operator truck driver. He enjoyed drag racing, working on race cars and riding motorcycles. He loved playing basketball with his grandson, Cory.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Donna L. (Kennedy) Keaser; daughter, Summer (fiancé, Scott Wood) Ellis; grandson, Cory Ellis; mother, Gladys (Gleckler) Small; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary (Cassie) Henderson, David (Chris) Small; sister and brother-in-law, Gloria (Jeff) Mills; mother-in-law, Grace Arter; father-in-law, Roger Kennedy, Sr.; brother-in-law, Roger Kennedy Jr.; sister-in-law, Gatha (Harlan) Milhorn; many nieces and nephews; lifetime friend, John Rice, Jr.

To sign an online guest book, visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 31, 2019
