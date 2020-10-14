Roy "Butch" Embrey
Thornville - A celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Thornport Amvets from 1:00 p.m. until ?? for Roy Lee "Butch" Embrey, 81, of Thornville, who died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his home in Thornville following an extended illness. He was born June 5, 1939 in Redfield, Perry County, Ohio, the son of the late Earl and Vaughan (Conaway) Embrey.
Butch was a graduate of New Lexington H.S., class of 1958 and retired after working for 36 years at Rockwell International in Heath. He enjoyed Racing, watching racing events and race cars. He was a member of the Thornport Amvets post as a social member.
He is survived by his loving family: his wife, the former Barbara Roush, whom he married on May 23, 1964, his sons Troy (Stephanie) Embrey; Todd (Amy) Embrey and Trevor Embrey; his grandchildren Andrew and Abigail Embrey, Brittany (Ryan) Weiss, Arain Embrey, Logan, Micaiah and Ethan Embrey; his great grandchildren Gracie and Jamison Weiss and Paxton Embrey; along with a special niece Danielle Nutter, a special nephew and car racing buddy Jeff Hinkle and many other nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Earl Jr., Ned, Ted and Bob and his sisters Polly, Helen and Marjorie.
The family prefers that memorial contributions in his memory be directed to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio
, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
Following his wishes, Butch will be cremated without any visitation or services.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Thornville, is honored to care for Butch and his family. Please log onto hoskinsonfuneral.com
to sign the guest book and leave a message of care for the family.