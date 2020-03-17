|
Roy McKinley
Newark - Roy Austin McKinley, 73, of Newark, died Monday, March 16, 2020 at Flint Ridge Nursing Home. He was born on August 5, 1946 in Willard, Ohio to the late George and Pauline McKinley.
Roy worked in many community service positions as a teacher, police officer, and pastor. But his passion was singing about the gospel. He sang in many churches, festivals, and fairs throughout Ohio. He always wanted to spread God's Word to as many people as possible by using his vocal talent.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Mary, four daughters: Amy, Jennifer, Rebeckah, and Melisa as well as 5 step children: Jodi Baker, Dale A. Poe, Bryan Poe, Michelle (Chris) Marshall, and Melissa Collier, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, brother, Caid McKinley, sister, Laura (Merle) Enderle, and special aunt, Leona Henry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister and three brothers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the favorite charity of donor's choice.
No funeral services will be held.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020