Roy Rox
Pataskala - Roy Joseph Rox, died November 14, 2020 at 78 years of age. Roy was born in Zanesville, Ohio and preceded in death by his father Grover and mother Dorothy and sister Rita.
He is survived by his sister Raye, his loving wife of 51 years Brenda, his daughters Traci (Phil) Cochran, Tiffani DeSanto, Lori (Cecil) Abshire, Lisa (Mark) McGuire; his grandchildren Kylah, Phillecia, Tawny, Danielle, James and Jack and great grandchildren Bella and Blake.
Honoring his wishes, there will be no services at this time. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be directed to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Roy and his family.
