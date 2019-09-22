Services
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Russell L. Thompson Sr.


1936 - 2019
Russell L. Thompson Sr. Obituary
Russell L. Thompson, Sr.

ALEXANDRIA -

A memorial service celebrating the life of Russell L. Thompson, Sr., 82, of Alexandria, will be held at the Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Gill officiating. Burial will be held at Hebron Cemetery at a later date.

Friends may call at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, one hour prior to the memorial service on Saturday, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Russell was born in Licking County, Ohio on November 24, 1936 to the late Frederick and Louella (Hammond) Thompson. He passed away at his daughter's residence on September 10, 2019.

Prior to retirement, he was a mechanic for many years. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, working on cars, tractor pulls and spending time in Arizona. Russell had a great sense of humor and enjoyed playing pranks. He will be missed greatly by everyone that knew him.

Survivors include his children, Jeff (Lynn) Thompson, Jerry (Diane) Thompson, Tammy Thompson and Eddie Dunlap; sister, Rose Smith; brother, Doug Thompson; daughter-in-law, Kris Thompson; son-in-law, Mark Stolz; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margie Thompson; daughter, Cathy Stolz and son, Russell L. "Rusty" Thompson, Jr.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Russell to Mt. Carmel Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Visit www.HoskisnonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Russell or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Russell and the Thompson family.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 22, 2019
