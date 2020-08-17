Russell S. Hovland
Newark - Russell S. Hovland, age 80, of Newark, Ohio died on August 15, 2020 at home under hospice care after suffering strokes and brain trauma. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and an active community member.
Russell was born on November 14, 1939 to the late Sylvester and Clara (Bakken) Hovland of Fertile, Minnesota. He was baptized and confirmed at Maple Lake Lutheran Church, Rural Fertile, MN. He attended elementary and high school in Fertile, MN and graduated in 1958. Russell attended Concordia College in Moorhead, MN and graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor's in Physics. He served as an engineer at the Newark Air Force Base and retired from there after 39 years of civilian service.
Russ married Myrta Jean on June 2, 1973, and together they had four daughters. Russ was a devoted member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church for more than fifty-years where he sang in the choir, served on the property and worship committees and church council.
Russ loved family and enjoyed traveling to see his parents, sisters, children, and grandchildren, even traveling to Tanzania on several occasions to visit family. He also recently enjoyed traveling to Norway to explore his Norwegian heritage and in recent summers traveled with his wife and daughters to Glacier National Park, Yellow Stone National Park, Grand Tetons National Park, and Mount Rushmore.
He also loved fixing things for his church, family, friends and neighbors. He ushered at the Midland Theater and enjoyed supporting local music, theater, and numerous charities. Russ enjoyed breakfasts with Newark Air Force Retirees and Zoom meetings with his high school classmates. He was active and enjoyed walking, hiking, and riding bikes.
He is survived by his wife, Myrta Jean; four children, Cheryl (Chad) Huebner of Athens, Kristen (Matt) McMillion of Lewisburg, WV, Carey (Rogers) Mtui of Beavercreek and Jana Hovland (Tom Haskell) of Athens; eight grandchildren, Edie, Caleb, Cole, Jeremiah, Tate, Nicolaus, Adam and Nathan; his older sister, Ardis Galliger and younger sister, Carol Benson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Curry and Eileen Rudd.
We give thanks to those who participated in his care following his stroke and subsequent bike accident on June 20, 2020, Hospice of Central Ohio
, and members of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church for their care of Russ and his family.
A Private Service for the family will be held at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church with Bishop Suzanne Darcy Dillahunt, presiding. Burial will follow at Range Cemetery in Sedalia, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made in Russ's name to the St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 67 N. 5th Street, Newark, Ohio 43055.
