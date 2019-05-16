Services
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Simross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Angeline Simross


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Angeline Simross Obituary
Ruth Angeline Simross

Lexington - A Mass of Christian Burial for Ruth Angeline Simross, 90, of Lexington and formerly of Newark, was held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Lexington, with Fr. Joseph D'Aurora as celebrant. Private inurnment services will be held at Newark Memorial Gardens.

Ruth died at her home in Lexington on Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on March 29, 1929 to the late Michael and Marie (Wiehl) Migliozzi.

Before moving from the Newark area, Ruth was a longtime parishioner of St. Leonard Catholic Church where she volunteered for many years with the Altar Rosary Society and served on their Bereavement Luncheon committee. She was retired from the Newark Air Force Base.

While in Lexington, Ruth was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, the Lexington Women's Club and worked with Head Start.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Marlene (Scott) Cooper; sister, Edna DiPaolo; brother, Michael Migliozzi; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her first husband, William John DeMark; her second husband, James E. Simross; siblings, Rose Macijewski, Earl Migliozzi, Louise Boscia, Lillian Purcell, Harry Migliozzi, August Migliozzi, and Loretta Leber; and her nephew Randy Migliozzi.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory of Ruth to Rockbridge Area Hospice, 315 Meyers St., Lexington, VA 24450.

REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark is assisting with the arrangements. To share your memory of Ruth or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now