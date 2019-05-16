|
Ruth Angeline Simross
Lexington - A Mass of Christian Burial for Ruth Angeline Simross, 90, of Lexington and formerly of Newark, was held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Lexington, with Fr. Joseph D'Aurora as celebrant. Private inurnment services will be held at Newark Memorial Gardens.
Ruth died at her home in Lexington on Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on March 29, 1929 to the late Michael and Marie (Wiehl) Migliozzi.
Before moving from the Newark area, Ruth was a longtime parishioner of St. Leonard Catholic Church where she volunteered for many years with the Altar Rosary Society and served on their Bereavement Luncheon committee. She was retired from the Newark Air Force Base.
While in Lexington, Ruth was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, the Lexington Women's Club and worked with Head Start.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Marlene (Scott) Cooper; sister, Edna DiPaolo; brother, Michael Migliozzi; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her first husband, William John DeMark; her second husband, James E. Simross; siblings, Rose Macijewski, Earl Migliozzi, Louise Boscia, Lillian Purcell, Harry Migliozzi, August Migliozzi, and Loretta Leber; and her nephew Randy Migliozzi.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory of Ruth to Rockbridge Area Hospice, 315 Meyers St., Lexington, VA 24450.
REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark is assisting with the arrangements. To share your memory of Ruth or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate on May 16, 2019