Services
Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home
619 East High Street
Mount Vernon, OH 43050
(740) 392-6956
Ruth Ann Butcher

Ruth Ann Butcher Obituary
Ruth Ann Butcher

Mount Vernon - Ruth Ann Butcher, age 91, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, went to be with her husband of 53 years and her Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 20, 2020. .

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 beginning at 12 noon at the Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home, 619 E. High Street, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050 where friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Ruth Ann Butcher.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2020
