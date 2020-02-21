|
|
Ruth Ann Butcher
Mount Vernon - Ruth Ann Butcher, age 91, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, went to be with her husband of 53 years and her Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 20, 2020. .
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 beginning at 12 noon at the Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home, 619 E. High Street, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050 where friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2020