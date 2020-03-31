|
Ruth Ann Campbell
Newark - A Private Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Ruth Ann Campbell, 97, of Newark, will be held with her immediate family at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Newark, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Ruth Ann, a lifelong parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, died at her daughter's home, with her family by her side, on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was born in Newark, Ohio on February 6, 1923 to the late Hubert R. and Adelaide (Fitzpatrick) Toothman Sr.
A 1941 graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School, Ruth Ann worked for the Ohio Power Company until 1945 when she began to raise her children. In the 1960's she was hired by Dr. Henry Hook, a local cardiologist, as his office manager and assistant.
She was an active supporter of St. Francis de Sales Elementary and Newark Catholic High Schools, volunteering as a cafeteria worker and attending the many sporting events of her children and great grandchildren. Many years ago, Ruth Ann volunteered and made the Newark Catholic High School cheerleader uniforms.
Known for her lively spirit and great sense of adventure, Ruth Ann enjoyed traveling and exploring the outdoors, especially the sailing trips on Lake Erie and the north channel of Lake Huron on Captain Hook's many sailboats on which Ruth Ann, her friends and his friends, served as worthy crew members. She also made many sailing trips on Lake Erie with her son Tom, his wife Molly, and their son, Scott. Again, she was an eager crew member. She held many lifelong friends, including those high school classmates of her bridge club. Most recently, Ruth Ann made many acquaintances during her time at SharonBrooke, bringing a smile to the residents as well as the caregivers.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Joseph F. (Joni) Campbell Jr., Thomas K. (Molly) Campbell, Carolyn (Pat) McGonagle, and Betsy (Jay) Beckman; grandchildren, Joseph (Brooke) Campbell, Chris (Lisa) Campbell, Michaela (Dmitri) Maglalang, Scott Campbell (Morgan Dodd), Sherry Kidd, Stacie (Ron) Large, Justin (Brooke) Buckley, Jesse Frost, Kyle Beckman, Tyler (Roxanne) Beckman, and Chance (Annie) Beckman; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph F. Campbell Sr.; son, Robert "Bob" C. Campbell; brother, Hubert R. "Bud" Toothman; sister, Patricia (Donald) Curry; and son-in-law, David V. Stotler.
The family of Ruth Ann would like to express their sincere appreciation and thanks to the staff of SharonBrooke and the many caregivers of Home Instead for the heartfelt care and dedication given to their mother over these last several years.
Memorials in Ruth Ann's name can be made to the Newark Catholic High School Foundation, Newark Catholic Athletic Association: 1 Green Wave Drive, Newark, Ohio 43055; or St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 40 Granville Street, Newark, Ohio 43055.
The funeral home is accepting cards and tokens of sympathy for the Campbell family from those unable to attend services due to the current restrictions. Your condolences for the family and memories of Ruth Ann can also be shared by visiting: www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020