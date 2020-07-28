A private graveside service celebrating the life of Ruth Ann Cashdollar, age 76, of Newark, will be held on Wednesday, July 29, at Wilson Cemetery with Chaplain Jeff Smith officiating.
Ruth passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born January 10, 1944 in Newark, Ohio, to the late William H. and Mary K. (Layman) Cashdollar.
She enjoyed playing euchre, completing various word search puzzles, and playing bingo. Ruth was an avid sports fan, following local and professional sports. She enjoyed watching The Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cincinnati Reds and following the PGA Tour. Two of her favorite golfers to watch were Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth. Ruth was a long-time member of the Newark Eagles - Licking Aerie #387 and very active with (REAC) Retired Eagles Activity Club.
Ruth always had a friendly smile and had worked with Licking Memorial Hospital in food service for many years before retiring in 2012. She also worked with Kelley's' Dairy company in Newark. Ruth had a perfect attendance record from kindergarten until her graduation from Newark High School in 1962. She also played in the marching band. Ruth will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her brother, Jerry J. (Sharon) Cashdollar; sister-in-law, Linda Cashdollar; and nieces and nephews: and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Cashdollar; and a niece, Kathryn White.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's memory to the charity of the donor's choice
