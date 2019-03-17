Resources
West Lafayette - Ruth Ann (Hollar) Coventry, 68 of West Lafayette, OH formerly of Newark, OH went to be with the Lord on February 25, 2019. She was the daughter of late John H. and Maxine (Clayton) Hollar of Newark, OH She was also preceded in death by her stepfather Wayne Lynn Sr. and brothers William and Timothy Hollar. She is survived by her husband of 31 yrs. Thomas Coventry. Also by her brothers: John N Hollar (Phyllis) of Thornville, OH, Anothy Hollar (Suzie) of Newark, OH; Michael Hollar (Rita) of Columbus, OH, and sister Mary Hollar Miles Banks (James) of Powellton, WV. Her body to be cremated with no services at this time.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 17, 2019
