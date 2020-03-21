Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
For more information about
Ruth Oliver
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Oliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Ann Oliver


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Ann Oliver Obituary
Ruth Ann Oliver

Heath - Ruth Ann Oliver, 62, of Heath, passed Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Laurels of Heath, surrounded by those who loved her. She was born January 26, 1958, in Newark, the daughter of the late James and Frances Oliver. Ruth Ann loved deeply. She enjoyed giving gifts to others and was feisty with a sense of humor. She made friends easily and never met a stranger.

She is survived by her 33 year companion, Donald R. Schescke; niece, Rae Ann Nailer-Oliver of Alabama; her volunteer guardian and friend, Talena Barnhart; friends and staff at the Laurels of Heath; and numerous neighbors and friends including Kathy Johnston.

In addition to her parents, Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Oliver.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Rocky Fork Cemetery, Newark.

Like so many, Ruth Ann was one of the un-guarded until being matched with a volunteer guardian. In her memory, please consider becoming a volunteer in some way, by donating your time to those without family or joining the Central Ohio Agency on Aging Volunteer Guardianship program.

Condolences may be shared at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -