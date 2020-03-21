|
Ruth Ann Oliver
Heath - Ruth Ann Oliver, 62, of Heath, passed Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Laurels of Heath, surrounded by those who loved her. She was born January 26, 1958, in Newark, the daughter of the late James and Frances Oliver. Ruth Ann loved deeply. She enjoyed giving gifts to others and was feisty with a sense of humor. She made friends easily and never met a stranger.
She is survived by her 33 year companion, Donald R. Schescke; niece, Rae Ann Nailer-Oliver of Alabama; her volunteer guardian and friend, Talena Barnhart; friends and staff at the Laurels of Heath; and numerous neighbors and friends including Kathy Johnston.
In addition to her parents, Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Oliver.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Rocky Fork Cemetery, Newark.
Like so many, Ruth Ann was one of the un-guarded until being matched with a volunteer guardian. In her memory, please consider becoming a volunteer in some way, by donating your time to those without family or joining the Central Ohio Agency on Aging Volunteer Guardianship program.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020