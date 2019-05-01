Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Carpenter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Carpenter


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Carpenter Obituary
Ruth Carpenter

Newark - Ruth Margaret Carpenter, age 77, of Newark, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. She was born on July 28, 1941 to the late Howard and Reva (Ball) Williams in Huntington, WV.

A funeral service will be held at 12pm on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N.21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Family will greet friends from 10am-12pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Ruth will be laid to rest at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Ruth was a long time member of the Newark Eagles, post 387. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting and making clothes for dolls.

Ruth is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Wayne E. Carpenter. She also leaves behind her children, James D. Carpenter, John W. Carpenter, Joseph C. (Dee) Carpenter, Judith (Eddie) Robinson, Jerry (Mary Jo) Carpenter, and Cindy Carpenter; 12 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and brothers, Richard (Karen) Williams and Dallas (Beth) Williams.

In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her son, Jack Carpenter; and siblings, Billy Williams, Freddie Williams, and Linda Marcum.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now