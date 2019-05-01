Ruth Carpenter



Newark - Ruth Margaret Carpenter, age 77, of Newark, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. She was born on July 28, 1941 to the late Howard and Reva (Ball) Williams in Huntington, WV.



A funeral service will be held at 12pm on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N.21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Family will greet friends from 10am-12pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Ruth will be laid to rest at Cedar Hill Cemetery.



Ruth was a long time member of the Newark Eagles, post 387. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting and making clothes for dolls.



Ruth is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Wayne E. Carpenter. She also leaves behind her children, James D. Carpenter, John W. Carpenter, Joseph C. (Dee) Carpenter, Judith (Eddie) Robinson, Jerry (Mary Jo) Carpenter, and Cindy Carpenter; 12 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and brothers, Richard (Karen) Williams and Dallas (Beth) Williams.



In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her son, Jack Carpenter; and siblings, Billy Williams, Freddie Williams, and Linda Marcum.



