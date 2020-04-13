|
Ruth Dial
Annandale - Ruth Dial, age 86, of Annandale, VA, formerly of Heath, OH, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Brightview Woodburn Assisted Living. She was born on May 29, 1933 to the late Wallace J and Nellie M (Hall) Crothers in Newark, OH.
Ruth will be laid to rest in Newark Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. There will be no public services at this time.
Ruth was a long-time member of Heath Church of Christ, where she was active in Glory Sunday School Class and Willing Workers Circle. She was also a member of the Newark-Granville Altrusa Club and Ohio Child Conservation League "Hilltop CCL".
Ruth is survived by her children, Mike Dial, Debra (Bill) Kellermier, Kathryn (Ombo) Johnbull, Laura Dial, David (Becky) Dial, and Roger (Dee) Dial; 13 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Dial; and siblings, Richard, Clarence, James, George, Robert, Elmer, and Charles Crothers, Dorothy Myers, Martha Guisinger, Eva Bogle, and Alice Coss.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020