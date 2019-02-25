Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vigil
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of St. Edward the Confessor
785 Newark Granville Rd
Granville, OH
View Map
Granville - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Ruth C. Durwin, 83, formerly of Lawrenceburg, Indiana at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at The Church of St. Edward the Confessor, 785 Newark Granville Rd., Granville with Msgr. Paul P. Enke as celebrant. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville.

A retired real estate broker, Ruth passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at Kendal at Granville. She was born in Dover, Indiana to the late Charles and Antoinette Zimmer. She was a former member of St. Lawrence Parish, Association of Enlightenment, and Daughters of Isabella. Ruth currently was a member of St. Edward's Church in Granville.

Ruth was a 1954 graduate of Miller School of Business and was employed as a secretary prior to establishing Durwin Real Estate with her husband and partner of 61 years, Aaron A. Durwin. She enjoyed reading, was an accomplished seamstress, and will be remembered for her faith, love of family, industriousness, and her caring nature.

Surviving are her husband; daughters and sons-in-law, Elizabeth and Michael McCroskey, Mary Esther Durwin, and Jane and Lew Ludwig; grandchildren, Angela, Matthew, Emily, Regan, Amanda, Lauren (Erik), Tanner, Eric, Jessica, Rachel, and Bjorn; and great grandson, Connor.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by three sisters, Marjorie, Roberta, and Mary Lou.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6-8 P.M. at the McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home, 133 S. Prospect St., Granville, where a Vigil Service will be held at 6:00 P.M..

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent De Paul, C/O The Church of St. Edward the Confessor.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 25, 2019
