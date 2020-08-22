1/1
Ruth E. Hottinger
1945 - 2020
Ruth E. Hottinger

Heath - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Ruth E. Hottinger (Karcher), 75, of Heath, will be held at St. Leonard Catholic Church in Heath, 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, August 26, 2020, with Fr. William Hritsko as celebrant. Family and friends may call 4-7 P.M., Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Reed-Egan Funeral Home, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark where a vigil service will begin at 6:30 P.M. Private inurnment will be in Columbus Grove at a later date.

Ruth passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. She was born February 18, 1945 in Columbus Grove, Ohio to the late Ronald and Lucinda (German) Karcher. Ruth was raised on a farm where she learned the value of hard work, an appreciation for nature, and making her own fun by bringing a good time to others. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Leonard's where she was a member of the Ladies' Guild.

Ruth's lively spirit will be celebrated and remembered. She loved to dance to her swing and country music or could often be found reading a new favorite romance novel.

She will be deeply missed by her adoring husband, William "Bill" Fielding; daughter, Teresa (Michael) Haas; son, Ira "Andy" (Rachael) LaFollette; grandchildren, Jacob LaFollette, Anderson LaFollette, Augusta LaFollette, Megan Haas, and Ryan (Kate) Haas; brothers, Joseph (Dottie) Karcher, Ronald (Sharon) Karcher, James (Vanessa) Karcher, and Paul Karcher; sisters, Mary Mulligan, Rose (David) Myers, and Barbara (Robert) Riggs; along with many extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by siblings; Dorothy, Norm, Charlie, Jerry, and John.

Memorial contributions in Ruth's honor may be made to St. Leonard Catholic Church, 57 Dorsey Mill Rd E, Heath, OH 43056. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reedegan.com.




Published in Advocate from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
AUG
25
Vigil
06:30 PM
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
AUG
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Leonard Catholic Church
