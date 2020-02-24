Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
6:00 PM
Ruth Elaine Braddock


1926 - 2020
Ruth Elaine Braddock Obituary
Ruth Elaine Braddock

NEWARK - A Celebration of Life service for Ruth Elaine Braddock, 93, of Newark, will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.

Ruth passed away February 23, 2020, at the Flint Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born May 10, 1926, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Ernest and Oneta (Wolfe) Rayburn.

She was a member of the order of the Eastern Star, Licking Chapter #551. She loved to play bingo, euchre, enjoyed traveling and was an avid reader.

She is survived by her daughter, Gloria (Albert) Flack of Newark; grandchildren, Denise (Steve) Conley of Newark and Jerad (Shiloh) Flack of Frazeysburg, and great-grandchildren, Elliott Conley and Ashlynn Flack.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Braddock; daughter, Sheryl Schneider, and sisters, Clara Pillows, Laurene Wilson, Loleta Tangey, and Betty Jean Kleinschrodt.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
