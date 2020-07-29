1/1
Ruth Ellen Jones

Ruth Ellen Jones

GRANVILLE - A graveside service for Ruth Ellen Jones, 96, formerly of Croton, is being held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Hartford Cemetery, with Rev. Eva Marie Wolfe officiating. Mrs. Jones passed away on July 28, 2020 at Middleton Assisted Living in Granville. She was born April 25, 1924 in Knox County, Ohio to the late Elliott and Mystle (Clawson) Brown.

Ruth was a homemaker and loving mother. She was a long time member of the Croton United Methodist Church and a lay delegate to the West Ohio UMC Annual Conference. She served as the treasurer of the Croton UMC Women for many years and baked 100's of pies for church gatherings. She enjoyed participating in the Hartford Research Club as well as the Croton Senior Coffee group.

She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara and Dan Humphrey of Fredericktown and Jan and Gary Adzic of Newark; five grandchildren: David (Aimee) Humphrey of Centerburg, Mark (Kim) Humphrey of Columbia, SC, Aaron (Danielle) Humphrey of Pittsburgh, PA, Brooke (Ty) Blake of Newark, and Brittany Adzic of Columbus, and eleven great-grandchildren. She has a surviving brother, Harold R. Brown of Fredericktown.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, C. Cloise Jones and a sister E. Marie (Brown) Grob.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Middleton Assisted Living staff and to Hospice of Central Ohio for the care and support they have provided to Ruth and her family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058-0430 or to the Croton United Methodist Church, Croton, OH.

Law-Baker Funeral Home, Utica, is assisting the family with arrangements. To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com




Published in Advocate from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St.
Utica, OH 43080
740-892-2141
