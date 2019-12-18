|
|
Ruth I. McConnell
NEWARK -
Ruth I. McConnell, 78, of Newark, passed away on December 17, 2019 at the OSU Medical Center in Columbus. She was born in Amsterdam, Ohio on February 11, 1941 to the late Herman and Alice (Wiseman) Powers.
At the family's request, private services will be held at the funeral home.
Ruth graduated from Utica High School, Class of 1959. She was a loving and devoted homemaker to her family. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in St. Louisville; Newton Township Fire Department Auxiliary; St. Louisville La Sertoma and also Volunteered at Twig #8 at Licking Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed cooking, raising sheep, gardening, but most important was the time she spent with her family and friends.
Survivors include her loving husband of 58 years, Ronald L. McConnell, whom she married August 5, 1961; children, Joseph (Lori) McConnell, David (Teresa) McConnell and Ronda McConnell; brother, Lester Powers; sisters, Dolores Adams, Margaret Metzen and Naomi Loucks; grandchildren, Matthew (Christina) McConnell, Shannen (John) Lee and Christopher McConnell; four great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ruth to Newton Township Fire Department, 1 Firehouse Drive, St. Louisville, Ohio 43071.
The family would like a special thank you to Tara Nethers, Kristin Thomas and Mindy Ridenbaugh for all of the love, support and special care that was provided to Ruth.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019