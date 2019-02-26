Services
Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
225 North Main Street
Johnstown, OH 43031
(740) 967-6085
Ruth Lieber
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
225 North Main Street
Johnstown, OH 43031
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Ascension
555 S. Main St.
Johnstown, OH
Johnstown - Ruth Ann Lieber, 88, of Johnstown, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Chestnut House. She was born on September 30, 1930 in Newark, OH, a daughter to the late Delno and Josephine (Bishop) Hammond. Ruth a member of the Alexandria Buckeyes, former officer of Alexandria Alumni Association and a former member of Alexandria Homemaker Club. She was also a member of Johnstown Church of The Ascension and a 50 year Eastern Star member. Ruth was employed with Roper Corp. and Hallmark Graphics of Columbus. She is survived by her loving children, Donna E. Phillips and Lee (Cathy) Bailey; step children, Kathy Conkle and Linda (Chuck) Wallace; grandchildren, Andrew Phillips, Vicki Phillips, Jason Bailey, Amy Kohler and Wendy (Scott) Howard; four step grandchildren, Kristyn, Shannon, Ryan and Shawn; sister-in-law, Janet lee and many great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Ruth is also preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Lieber and son-in-law, Bradley A. Phillips. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at CROUSE-KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 225 N. Main St., Johnstown, OH 43031. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Church of the Ascension, 555 S. Main St., Johnstown, OH 43031 with Father Mark Ghiloni officiating. Interment will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery in Newark, OH. The family would like to give a special thanks to Brookdale Senior Living Center, Chestnut House and Generation Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Generation Hospice, 1435 A West Main St., Newark, OH 43055, in Ruth's memory. An online memorial will be available at www.ckfraley.com
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 26, 2019
