Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St.
Utica, OH 43080
740-892-2141
Ruth Marie Raines Obituary
Utica - A private graveside service for Ruth Marie Raines, 95, of Utica will be held at Homer Cemetery.

Mrs. Raines passed away on March 27, 2020 at SharonBrooke in Newark. She was born on January 5, 1925 in Newark to the late David Edgar and Mary Elizabeth (Rowley) Poulton.

Ruth was a member of the Ohio Eastern Star and the Ladies Oriental Shrine of Columbus since 1984.

She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Linda Brown and Nancy (James) Piar; five grandchildren, Diane and Danielle Piar, Beth (Andrea Davis) Brown and Brittany Brown, Becky (Dave Ulery) Hensley; two great-grandchildren, Tailer (Kenneth) Schmuki and Bob Hensley; one great-great-grandson, Benjamin Schmuki; sisters, Leona Poulton, Helen Jones and Dorothy Chopson; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Kelly Raines, who passed away October 20, 2017; brothers, Raymond, William and Clarence Poulton; and son-in-law, Robert E. Brown.

Ruth was loved by many friends and touched many hearts. She was known for owning the Homer Hardware and family chicken farm. She worked long hours and never took a day off. Ruth will be remembered for always loving and helping others.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 8, Homer, OH 43027 or , Burn Care for Children, 3229 Burnett Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com. Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -