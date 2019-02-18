Ruth Neely



Newark - Ruth Neely, 65, of Newark, slipped away in her sleep into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Grant Medical Center. She was born March 14, 1953 in Oak Hill, WV to the late William Russell and Susanna Jean (Knight) Neely.



Ruth was a member of the Church of God. She graduated from Urbana University in 1975 and worked as a special education instructor for Licking Valley Schools for 25 years. She enjoyed reading, cross stitching, Sudoku puzzles, and spending time with family and friends. She always found great enjoyment and looked forward to family gatherings and loved preparing a meal to ensure everyone lived, loved and laughed together.



She is survived by brother, David J. Neely (Tracy) of Newark; sister, Elizabeth "Liz" J. Lake of Newark; life long friend, Nancy Kessler of Phoenix, AZ and Yvonne Lohr of Newark; and special friends, Susan Bates of Springfield, OH, Carolyn Schafer (Douglas) of Urbana, and Ruth Hunsburger (Merle) of Urbana.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Rebecca A. Kerns; Auntie Elsie Knight; and brother-in-law, Kenny Lake.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr. SW, Heath, OH 43056.



Visitation will be Wednesday February 20, 2019 from 5-8 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark. A private graveside service will be at Newark Memorial Gardens.



To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com Published in the Advocate on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary