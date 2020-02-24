Services
Ruth E. (Bishop) Sontag, 93, of Newark formerly of Alexandria, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born on November 26, 1926 in Newark, OH, a daughter to the late Charles Wesley Pletcher Sr. and Rebecca (Melick). Ruth is survived by her husband, Gary Lee Sontag Sr. of Newark; children, Julie (Ben) Bishop of Utica, James (Patti) Bishop of Nashport and Karen (Bill) Betscher of Martinsburg; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; step-children, Monica Howard of Texas, Gary and Kenny Sontag of Newark and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her first husband, Willis (Whitey) Bishop and son, Jeffrey Allen Bishop. Friends may call from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at CROUSE-KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 225 N. Main St., Johnstown, OH 43031. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Ben Schwieterman officiating. Interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Alexandria. The family would like to thank Hospice of Central Ohio for all of mom's care she had received. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd. SE, Newark, OH 43055 in Ruth's memory. An online memorial will be available to www.ckfraley.com
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
